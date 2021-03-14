Renault VATBACK and more at Joe Mallon Motors

With the Government discontinuing the lower VAT rate and a return to the 23% rate this month, Renault is introducing the new ‘RENAULT VATBACK & MORE’ offer, giving Joe Mallon Motors customers up to ‘€1,500 VATBACK and more’ this March on new Renault petrol and diesel models.

The VATBACK offer is available for one month only, up to March 31, across the Renault petrol and diesel range with €1,500 VATBACK available on the Kadjar SUV, 7-seater Grand Scenic and Koleos SUV, €1,250 on the dynamic New Mégane range and €1,000 VATBACK available on the ever -popular Renault Clio and on the versatile All-New Captur SUV.

Renault’s iconic Clio was on the podium in its class in February, and its powerful and economical TCe 100 petrol turbo engine and stylish interior represents impressive value.

The pandemic continues to have a major impact on all our lives including our daily commutes and as a result people are driving less. Less driving means less mileage therefore Renault will increase the Guaranteed Minimum Future Value (GMFV) on a new Clio on a PCP agreement, enabling lower costs to the customer.

The Clio Drive Less Pay Less offer from Joe Mallon Motors includes:

l €1,000 VATBACK

l From €130 per month (based on 3.9% APR PCP)

l Three months deferred payments

l Available on new Clio until March 31.

Renault Joe Mallon Motors’ VATBACK & MORE offer on all other models includes the VATBACK amount and 3.9% APR and three months’ deferred payments.

Green Bonus Continues for EVs and Hybrids

As the No. 1 EV manufacturer in Ireland in 2020, Renault continues to support the switch to electric and new powertrains with a continuation of its €1,000 Green Bonus (on top of the SEAI Grant) across ZOE and the E-TECH range of hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

The new ZOE is the number one electric car in its class, a testament to its excellent value, 395km long range, flexible charging, spacious interior and practicality.

The ZOE March offer Joe Mallon Motors includes:

l 0% APR — saving customers €3,000 in interest compared to high street banks

l €1,000 Green Bonus from Renault

l Three months deferred payments

On the new range of E-TECH hybrids and Plug-in Hybrids — including All-New Clio Hybrid, All-New Captur Plug-in Hybrid which one in three Captur customers chose last month, and New Mégane Sport Tourer Plug-in Hybrid — Renault Joe Mallon Motors will continue its €1,000 Green Bonus (on top of the SEAI grant) on models purchased before 31st March 2021. The €1,000 Green Bonus and low 3.9% APR offer delivers real value and real savings to customers, who can choose to defer the first three months’ payments, making the switch to electric easier.

Renault remains the #1 electric van brand and the Kangoo Z.E. is the country’s #1 electric van. Trafic and Master vans featured on the podium in February and the award-winning Pro+ LCV range is available to order Joe Mallon Motors with a continued offer, saving at least €3,000 compared to high-street banks — 3.9 % APR HP; three months deferred payments and five years warranty plus five years roadside assistance.

Dacia – Shockingly Affordable Offers

With the shockingly affordable Dacia range customers can choose the higher spec Duster Prestige at 0% APR with three months deferred payments until the end of March while on Sandero and Sandero Stepway there is 4.9% APR and three months deferred payments available Joe Mallon Motors until the end of the month.

Joe Mallon Motors is fully open for servicing, maintenance and repair work and although our sales showroom is closed, we are open for business virtually. Click & Deliver is available, and we drop a customer’s new car to their home, in accordance with HSE & HSA Covid-19 guidelines.

Customers can continue to access the range of cars via our website and avail of the Virtual Appointments from the safety of home and talk to product experts who will answer questions and demonstrate the latest cars via live one-to-one video chat.

www.joemallonmotors.ie