Family in hospice fundraiser in memory of their late mum

A Derry family whose mother passed away when they were young children are currently running a lockdown fundraiser for the Foyle Hospice in her memory.

Lynn Meenan (neeBegley), from Dunree Gardens in Creggan, passed away in the hospice in October 1993 at just 32 years of age, leaving behind her husband Joe and their four children Orla (11), Ashleen (7), Niall (5) and Sinead (2).

February 3 last would have been Lynn's 60th birthday and her children and grandchildren embarked on a lockdown fundraiser in aid of the hospice in her memory.

Throughout this month, they are walking, running and cycling 60 miles across Derry, Scotland and Australia (where Sinead and Niall now live respectively) in her memory, and are asking members of the public to help them in their efforts.

Daughter Ashleen Nicell said the hospice was a charity 'close to their hearts'.

She added: “Not only did the Foyle Hospice look after our mammy in her final days, but they also made sure that we could visit, helped us with our homework and made us dinner each day.

“Her grandchildren are arranging a raffle and her children are taking on 60 miles to mark 60 years.

“Over the course of February, we will walk/run/ cycle 60 miles across Derry, Scotland and Australia and keep you informed of our journey.”

Ashleen said members of the public could assist them 'with a few miles,' donating to the hospice and sharing with them their memories of their mother.

She added: “As you can imagine we were all very young when we lost her and would love to hear stories from her past. Photos would be the ultimate bonus.

“We would love to put your memories into a photo book then for her children and grandchildren to treasure.

“We appreciate times are hard so only spare what you can, every penny counts and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.”

Ashleen said the family had been overwhelmed with the response so far, having set a target of £5,000.

She said: “When we started this fundraiser last week, never in a million years did we think we would hit £500 by the end of February. As of right now, we are over £5000. Please know when I say this, it is from my heart, thank you to to every single person who has donated, shared or walked a mile or two, thank you so so so much, you will never understand the gratitude we have. To know that mammy, having left us so young, could have left the impact on people’s lives that she had is amazing.

“Please please please keep the photos and stories coming. They might seem little to you, but for us they are big.”

Anyone with photographs or memories of Lynn can send them to Ashleen at ashleennicell@gmail.com.