JOBS: Operatives required at EJ Ireland Access Solutions in Offaly

Contact
JOBS: SKilled operatives required at EJ Ireland Access Solutions in Offaly
EJ Ireland Acces Solutions are hiring in Birr.
EJ is the leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of access solutions for water, sewer, drainage, telecommunications and utility networks worldwide.
Across the world, we offer the broadest range of high-quality infrastructure access solutions. As an entrepreneurial family-owned company we have a long, successful heritage of meeting change with innovation.
"We are a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised iron, steel and composite access solutions in the Irish market. As part of our strategy to consolidate our position as market leader in Ireland, we are currently recruiting for the following full-time positions based in Birr, Co. Offaly.
Semi-Skilled Operatives
The successful candidates must have previous experience in one of the following areas – Welding/Engineering/Carpentry.
Work experience, good work ethic and excellent timekeeping skills are required.
These positions are full-time permanent positions with a start date of February 2021.
Please forward your CV in the strictest confidence by post or email before Friday 29th January 2021.
Chrissie Power
Accounts & HR Manager
EJ Ireland Access Solutions Ltd
Roscrea Road, Birr,
Co. Offaly R42 X009.
chrissie.power@ejco.com
EJ is an equal opportunities employer
