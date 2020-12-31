Well-known former Derry teacher laid to rest

A well-known and popular former Derry teacher who died at the weekend was a 'true great,' mourners at his funeral were told today.

Peter O'Donnell passed away suddenly at his home in Drummond Park in the Culmore Road area of the city on Sunday last. He was aged 64.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill, celebrant Fr Gerard Mongan said Mr O'Donnell's sudden death had changed the life of 'loving close-knit' family forever.

Describing Mr O'Donnell as a 'true great,' Fr Mongan added: “The fabric of life here in St Brigid's and in the community has changed utterly. There is nothing I, or anyone can say, that will take away what is a dreadful nightmare.”

Paying tribute to Mr O'Donnell's voluntary work within the community, including delivering food parcels to the most vulnerable with the Leafair Community Association during the pandemic, Fr Mongan described him as a 'kind, courteous gentleman, solid and loyal to the core who so quietly and so generously gave of himself in so many different ways throughout his life.”

On its way to the City Cemetery for burial, Mr O'Donnell's cortege passed through the grounds of his former school, St Brigid's College (Carnhill), where pupils and staff had formed a guard of honour.

Members of the Calgach Singers, of which Mr O'Donnell was a popular member, formed a guard of honour as his cortege left the grounds of St Brigid's Church.

Mr O'Donnell is survived by his wife Evelyn, sons Dermot and Rory, and daughter Claire.

See Monday's Derry News for full report.