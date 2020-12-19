White Box Gallery opens in Naas

Contact
Paula Flanagan at White Box Gallery, Naas
The White Box Gallery is Kildare’s newest contemporary Art Gallery and Art School, located in the heart of Naas, tucked just off Friary Road in Friary road business park.
The Gallery and Art School is run by duo Paula Flanagan and Reza Macdougald, with over 25 years experience between them in the art industry.
Through hard work and determination Paula has established The White Box Gallery representing artists such as John Cooney, Rebekah Mooney, Ann Flynn to name but a few.
The space is bright and welcoming and prices for an original oil painting start from as little as €50.
The Art School is situated on the first floor where resident artist and teacher Reza Macdougald has finally seen his longterm dream fulfilled by opening a much needed Art School for all ages in Naas.
The music is pleasantly playing, you have your own studio space with easel, all paints, equipment and snacks are provided for children, whilst adults bring their own paints and we will ply you with beverages and cookies.
Reza is an accomplished teacher and professional artist and utilising all his knowledge he will guide you through your painting to the finished product.
Give the gift of art
Gift vouchers are available to purchase either instore or on our new website www.thewhiteboxgallery.com.
Give the gift of art this Christmas and bring a little sunshine into someone’s life.
Whether it is a painting or the gift of art lessons, pop into our gallery and we will endeavour to help you as best we can.
Once again, Reza has kindly donated a fabulous original oil painting to raise money for St Vincent de Paul who do so much work for our communities.
The tickets are €10 each and can be purchased in the gallery.
The draw will take place on New Year’s Eve.
For all enquiries, contact Paula on 087 9056549.
