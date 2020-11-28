Contact
Lanesboro / Ballyleague community in shock as man in his 60s dies in house fire
The close knit community of Lanesboro and Ballyleague on the Longford / Roscommon border has been plunged into shock following the death of a man in his mid 60s in a house fire last night.
It is understood that the man was alone when the fire broke out at a property in Ballyleague shortly before midnight.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the blaze but the man was later pronounced dead.
The scene has been preserved for examination and gardaí said foul play is not suspected.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Department officials are to brief county council officials and councillors in Letterkenny next week over the establishment of a direct provision centre in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.