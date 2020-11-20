Sad passing of Clare McDaid

Contact
McDAID, Mary Clare (nee Dillon) - 20th November, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 107 Kylemore Park, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Charles (Junior). Devoted mother of Paul, Charlie, Siobhan, Martina, Willie, John, Clare and Patricia. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Sally and the late John, William, Patsy and Dinny. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Clare's remains will leave her home at 10.20am tomorrow (Saturday) for 11:00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family and friends only. Clare's Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link
http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. St. Thérése of Lisieux, pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.
