Limavady: Residents return to homes after security alert

Residents in the Woodland Park area of Limavady have been allowed to return to their homes following a security alert in the area.

A suspicious device found in the area was found to be an elaborate hoax.

Inspector O’Brien said: “Police received a report shortly after 11:50am on Saturday 14th November of a suspicious object in the area. Officers and ATO attended and the object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

"A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

“I would like to thank the local community and especially those directly impacted for their patience and understanding while police worked to make the area safe.

“Police are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 601 14/11/20.

"You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

Today's security alert was the second in the town in the last three days, after a suspicious device was discovered in the Mount Eden area of the town on Thursday evening.