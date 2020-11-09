Caller told police that a bomb had been left outside a homeless centre in Derry

A man has been convicted after claiming that he had left a bomb outside a homeless centre in Derry.

Aiden Melaugh, 27, from Stephens Court in Derry, admitted phoning police on August 7 this year to say that a bomb had been left outside the Simon Community's accommodation centre at Bonds Hill in the Waterside area of the city.

A prosecution solicitor told Derry Magistrates Court that at around 4am in the morning on August 7, police received a 999 call from a man stating that a bomb had been left outside the Simon Community's centre at Bond's Hill.

The call was traced to a phone booth at Melrose Terrace in the Waterside and the caller said 'bomb lying at the Simon Community. Quick, it's about to go off.'

Police examined CCTV footage of the scene and a man was seen leaving the area of Melrose Terrace around the same time that the call had been made.

The solicitor said that the CCTV footage showed the man walking away towards the Peace Bridge and along the main quay.

Police conducted extensive searches around the Simon Community accommodation centre before declaring the alert as a hoax.

At about 4.30am, a man matching the description of the man who had been seen at Melrose Terrace was stopped by police at Shipquay Street in the city centre and he was identified as the defendant.

When interviewed by police, Melaugh made a full admission to the hoax bomb offence.

He told police that he had lifted the phone and dialled 999 and had not tried to deny being responsible.

He told police that he had taken a couple of pints 'of something' and that he is on antipsychotic medication and knows that he should not have taken those with alcohol.

The solicitor said that if the alert had not been declared a hoax it would have resulted in the Simon Community centre and adjacent houses being evacuated and Bonds Hill and other nearby roads being closed off.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that if the incident had resulted in a 'major lockdown' then Melaugh would have been going straight to prison.

Judge McElholm said he would not imagine anyone ever wanting to 'blow up' the Simon Community.

Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said his client had 'huge mental health difficulties' and suffered from paranoia.

Judge McElholm imposed a probation order for two years on Melaugh and said he must also complete 40 hours of community service.

He warned Melaugh that if he did not 'fully cooperate' with the order, he would be brought back to court and would end up in jail.