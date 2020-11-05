Biden looks set to win the US election, but it's emerged that Derry voted for Trump!

It's official, Derry loves Trump. Derry New Hampshire that is.

The American town voted in favour of Donald Trump by a margin of 7% in this week's US Presidential election, with 9,412 votes in his favour compared to 8,215 for Joe Biden.

But the results were nearly thrown into disarray after one of the ballot machines was 'gummed up' by hand sanitiser.

Town moderator Tina Gilford told the NHPR news website they ran into a very '2020 problem.'

"We had someone with hand sanitiser put their ballot in the machine, gum it up... yeah they gummed it up so bad that the machine kind of seized. We had to reset it."

Representatives from LHS Associates, the company that makes New Hampshire's ballot counting machines, showed up to address the problem. which was quickly resolved.

Derry bucked the overall trend in New Hampshire where Joe Biden won all four of the state's electoral votes.

The town of Derry was founded in 1827 after residents split from the town of Londonderry which was founded by Ulster Scots immigrants who left the North of Ireland for a new life in 1718.

It is not yet known if Londonderry voted for Trump or Biden in the race for the White House as their votes were still being counted at the time of going to press.

Local website NECN.com reported election officials ran into technical issues with one of the town's voting machines, forcing workers to recount all 16,000 ballots.

Londonderry Moderator Jonathan Kipp said a memory card failed in one of the machines, preventing officials from getting the totals.

"We want to make sure that every ballot is transparent and that we could keep the integrity of our election and our ballots," Londonderry Town Clerk Sherry Farrell said.

With neither candidate having reached the 270 electoral college votes they need to get into the White House, the ballot counting is continuing today with the final result of the election predicted to 'go down to the wire.'