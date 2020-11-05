Contact

Three local players called up by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Ireland to play England, Wales, and Bulgaria during November

Shane Duffy in action during the UEFA Nations League clash with Bulgaria in Sofia (Pic: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named three Derry players in his 26-man squad for this month's games with England, Wales, and Bulgaria. 

Ireland will host Bulgaria at Aviva on Wednesday, November 18 in the Nations League.

Shane Duffy is in line for his 31st cap after scoring the 90th minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in Sofia in September, a game he wore the captain's armband in.

James McClean and Ronan Curtis have also been selected by Kenny after of November's games.

Shamrock Rovers’ midfielder Jack Byrne is the sole League of Ireland representative,

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth). 

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


