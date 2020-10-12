26 waiting to be admitted at Altnagelvin A&£

Members of the public are being advised to only attend the Accident and Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital only if they have an emergency health or mental health issue.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is extremely busy this afternoon. There are currently 73 people in the ED and 26 waiting to be admitted.

“Please only come to our ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency. Please consider other appropriate healthcare options available to you, such as your local Pharmacy or GP.”