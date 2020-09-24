Confirmed Covid cases at O'Neill's factory

A production unit section at the O'Neill's factory in Strabane has been closed for a deep clean after five confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the workforce.

21 further employees at the facility on the town's Dublin Road are also self-isolating as a precautionary measure and the company have said they are currently liaising with the Public Health Agency (PHA) to monitor the situation.

A spokesperson for O'Neill's said: "The health and safety of our employees and their families together with our clients and customers is our highest priority.

"In addition to the deep clean which is currently being carried out, we will continue implementing the rigorous protocols introduced from the outset of the pandemic in relation to social distancing and hand sanitizing that we have been adhering to in order to help combat the impact of this virus.

"We wish all of our staff who are currently affected well in their recovery and will continue to help provide whatever support we can going forward.”

O’Neills also indicated they have made arrangements for staff to work from home where possible pending the re-opening of the premises.