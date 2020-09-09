Police seize quantity of suspected drugs during a search in the Sevenoaks area of Derry

Police today seized suspected drugs during planned searches in Derry.

Two searches were carried out in the Sevenoaks and Church Meadow areas of the city.

Police said suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs and drugs paraphernalia were seized during the search in Sevenoaks.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “Drug criminals prey on the most vulnerable in our society with one aim, to line their own pockets.

"They do this with total disregard for the victim, their family or the local community.”

“Disruption of the supply of all illicit drugs is a priority for us, and I reassure people that the Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to listen to them and work with them to end the harm caused by those criminals peddling drugs in our communities.

"Today’s operation targeting drug activity linked to the INLA, is further evidence of this commitment.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would appeal to anyone with any concerns of criminal activity to call us on 101 or alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”