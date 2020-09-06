Contact

Limerick Property Watch: Stunning detached residence just off Great Southern Trail

In turn-key condition Number 11 ois Teampaill is just off the Great Southern Trail

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Those seeking a quality detached residence in Newcastle West should look no further than Number 11 Cois Teampaill, Newcastle West.

Wheeler Auctioneers are guiding at price of €269,000 for this two-storey house which has been completely refurbished and extends to 2000 sq. ft.

Accommodation

Comprises Ent Hall, Livingroom, Kitchen/Dining/Living, Utility, Downstairs Bathroom, Office, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Ensuite Bathrooms, Main Bathroom with Jacuzzi Bath.

Features

Quality Cabinetry in Kitchen, Porcelain Tiles, Solid Wood Floors, French Door to Patio, Decorative Cornicing, Georgian Style Front Door, Cobblelock Driveway with Generous Parking.

Given the size and quality of finish this property represents excellent value for money and those wishing to view should call Joe Wheeler 0868584409 for an early appointment.

AT A GLANCE
Location: 11 Cois Teampaill, Newcastle West
Description: Five bedroom, detached house
Price: €269,000
Seller: Wheeler Auctioneers 
Contact: Joe Wheeler on 086 8584409

