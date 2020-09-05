Limerick Property Watch: Time to branch out in Ashgrove

Contact
Number 44 Ashgrove features bright, large, spacious open-plan downstairs rooms
Rooney Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this beautifully presented 3 bedroom semi-detached home with spacious, bright, open plan kit/din/livingroom and second livingroom.
No 44 is located in the popular Glencairn estate in Dooradoyle and extends to approx. 1353.77sq/ft. (125.78sq/m). No 44 is within 2 minutes walk from Ballycummin village including creche and supermarket and within a short driving or walking distance to all local amenities such as St. Nessans National School, Mungret Community College Secondary School, the Crescent Comprehensive College and St Paul’s National School.
Raheen Business Park is also within walking distance, as is the University Hospital Limerick and The Crescent Shopping Centre. It is also within 1 km of the motorway network.
This property comes to the market in excellent condition and is situated in a quiet residential cul-de-sac avenue. Accommodation comprises hall, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, 2nd living room, 3 bedrooms, en suite and main bathroom.
To the rear is a private south facing, landscaped garden with a large patio area and a gated roofed side entrance giving additional external storage. GFCH - (new boiler installed 2020).
*Alarmed. Insulation upgraded in 2009.
*In excellent condition.
Viewing is highly recommended of this turn key home.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 44 Ashgrove, Glencairin, Dooradoyle
Description: Three bedroom, semi-detached house
Price: €255,000
Seller: Rooneys Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511
