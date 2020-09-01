Primary school class isolating after confirmed Covid case

Contact
Coronavirus
A class at a County Derry primary school will have to self-isolate for a period of 14 days following a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt announced that a Primary 3 pupil had tested positive in a letter sent to parents yesterday.
"I wish to inform you that a pupil from P3B has tested positive for Covid-19," read the letter from Principal Peter Donnelly.
"I have sought the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) and as per their directions, even though the pupils of this class were only at school for the one day last week, all pupils from P3B must now isolate for 14 days, thus their return date will be Thursday, September 10.
"This classroom will now remain closed and EA will arrange for enhanced cleaning of the classroom soon.
"The remainder of the school will be open tomorrow morning (Tuesday, September 1) and school life will go ahead as planned.
"This does underline the need to be patient and follow all guidance and regulations which are in place to try and ensure everyone's safety.
Mr Donnelly stressed that the safety of pupils was the school's priority and that they would continue to monitor the situation. He also asked parents with concerns to contact the school.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.