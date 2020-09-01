Primary school class isolating after confirmed Covid case

A class at a County Derry primary school will have to self-isolate for a period of 14 days following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt announced that a Primary 3 pupil had tested positive in a letter sent to parents yesterday.

"I wish to inform you that a pupil from P3B has tested positive for Covid-19," read the letter from Principal Peter Donnelly.

"I have sought the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) and as per their directions, even though the pupils of this class were only at school for the one day last week, all pupils from P3B must now isolate for 14 days, thus their return date will be Thursday, September 10.

"This classroom will now remain closed and EA will arrange for enhanced cleaning of the classroom soon.

"The remainder of the school will be open tomorrow morning (Tuesday, September 1) and school life will go ahead as planned.

"This does underline the need to be patient and follow all guidance and regulations which are in place to try and ensure everyone's safety.

Mr Donnelly stressed that the safety of pupils was the school's priority and that they would continue to monitor the situation. He also asked parents with concerns to contact the school.