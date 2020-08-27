Contact

Bradley and Doherty net from the spot as Coleraine beat Maribor in penalty shootout drama

Ben Doherty slots home the winner

Coleraine v Linfield Danske Bank NIPL

Michael McMullan

Penalties from Ben Doherty and Eoin Bradley helped Coleraine to a shootout victory over Maribor in the Europa League First Qualifying Round on Thursday night in Slovenia.

The sides ended level at 1-1 after extra time, sending the tie to penalties.

Bradley's kick made it the score 4-4 and after Maribor missed their last kick, Derry man Doherty sent Coleraine into dreamland.

They are now in the hat for the next round with teams like Partizan Belgrade, Malmo, Steaua Bucharest and Motherwell.

Aaron Canning's assist setup James McLaughlin to put Coleraine ahead after 61 minutes, but Vancas Pogez equalised just three minutes later.

Canning's central defensive partner and captain was Derry's Stephen O'Donnell on a night Stephen Lowry also made his 250th appearance for the club.  Also in midfield is Derry's AAron Jarvis, while Magherafelt man Emmett McGuckin was also on the squad.

Former Limavady United manager Paul Owens is a coach under manager Oran Kearney, while Magilligan's Michael Doherty is the goalkeeper coach a role he also does for Derry senior GAA team under Rory Gallagher.

Coleraine were 1-0 winners over San Marino side La Fiorita in the preliminary round.

Seville beat Inter Milan 3-2 last Friday night in the final of last season's competition.

