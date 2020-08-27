Bradley and Doherty net from the spot as Coleraine beat Maribor in penalty shootout drama

Contact
Penalties from Ben Doherty and Eoin Bradley helped Coleraine to a shootout victory over Maribor in the Europa League First Qualifying Round on Thursday night in Slovenia.
The sides ended level at 1-1 after extra time, sending the tie to penalties.
WE ARE THROUGH!!!!— Coleraine FC (@ColeraineFC) August 27, 2020
UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/pbWiZ2pAMR
Bradley's kick made it the score 4-4 and after Maribor missed their last kick, Derry man Doherty sent Coleraine into dreamland.
They are now in the hat for the next round with teams like Partizan Belgrade, Malmo, Steaua Bucharest and Motherwell.
Aaron Canning's assist setup James McLaughlin to put Coleraine ahead after 61 minutes, but Vancas Pogez equalised just three minutes later.
Canning's central defensive partner and captain was Derry's Stephen O'Donnell on a night Stephen Lowry also made his 250th appearance for the club. Also in midfield is Derry's AAron Jarvis, while Magherafelt man Emmett McGuckin was also on the squad.
Former Limavady United manager Paul Owens is a coach under manager Oran Kearney, while Magilligan's Michael Doherty is the goalkeeper coach a role he also does for Derry senior GAA team under Rory Gallagher.
Coleraine were 1-0 winners over San Marino side La Fiorita in the preliminary round.
Seville beat Inter Milan 3-2 last Friday night in the final of last season's competition.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.