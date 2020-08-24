Derry championship draw update

Reigning champions Magherafelt have been drawn with 2018 finalists Lavey in the first round of the Derry SFC, when it enters the knock-out stages next month.

Glen will face Kilrea, with Slaughtneil drawn to play intermediate champions Foreglen.

There is a repeat of last season's meeting of Swatragh and Banagher, while Killian Conlan's Newbridge will face his native Ballinderry coached by his brother Mickey C.

SFC Round 4 (5/6 September)

Slaughtneil v Foreglen

Glen v Kilrea

Swatragh v Banagher

Loup v Dungiven

Coleraine v Claudy

Magherafelt v Lavey

Newbridge v Ballinderry

Ballinascreen v Bellaghy

Quarter Finals – Open draw (avoiding repeat pairings if possible)

Semi Finals – Open Draw

Senior reserve FC Round 4 (5/6 September)

Swatragh v Foreglen

Magherafelt v Claudy

Loup v Coleraine

Slaughtneil v Banagher

Bellaghy v Kilrea

Lavey v Newbridge

Dungiven v Glen

Ballinderry v Ballinascreen

IFC Qualifiers (5/6 September)

Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn

Lissan v Glenullin

Ballymaguigan v Limavady

Glack v Doire Trasna

Greenlough, Castledawson, Faughanvale and Steelstown already qualified for the quarter-finals

Quarter Finals – Open draw (avoiding repeat pairings if possible)

Semi Finals – Open Draw

Intermediate Reserve Quarter-finals (5/6 September)

Limavady v Drumsurn

Greenlough v Glenullin

Faughanvale v Steelstown

Castledawson v Lissan