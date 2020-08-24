Contact

Derry championship draw update

Champions Magherafelt drawn to face Lavey

Have your say on who will win the the 2019 Derry senior championship final

The John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Reigning champions Magherafelt have been drawn with 2018 finalists Lavey in the first round of the Derry SFC, when it enters the knock-out stages next month.

Glen will face Kilrea, with Slaughtneil drawn to play intermediate champions Foreglen.

There is a repeat of last season's meeting of Swatragh and Banagher, while Killian Conlan's Newbridge will face his native Ballinderry coached by his brother Mickey C. 

SFC Round 4 (5/6 September)
Slaughtneil v Foreglen
Glen v Kilrea
Swatragh v Banagher
Loup v Dungiven
Coleraine v Claudy
Magherafelt v Lavey
Newbridge v Ballinderry
Ballinascreen v Bellaghy
Quarter Finals – Open draw (avoiding repeat pairings if possible)
Semi Finals – Open Draw

Senior reserve FC Round 4 (5/6 September)
Swatragh v Foreglen
Magherafelt v Claudy
Loup v Coleraine
Slaughtneil v Banagher
Bellaghy v Kilrea
Lavey v Newbridge
Dungiven v Glen
Ballinderry v Ballinascreen

IFC Qualifiers  (5/6 September)
Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn
Lissan v Glenullin
Ballymaguigan v Limavady
Glack v Doire Trasna

Greenlough, Castledawson, Faughanvale and Steelstown already qualified for the quarter-finals

Quarter Finals – Open draw (avoiding repeat pairings if possible)
Semi Finals – Open Draw

Intermediate Reserve Quarter-finals  (5/6 September)
Limavady v Drumsurn
Greenlough v Glenullin
Faughanvale v Steelstown
Castledawson v Lissan

