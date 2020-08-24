Derry championship draw update

Contact
The John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Reigning champions Magherafelt have been drawn with 2018 finalists Lavey in the first round of the Derry SFC, when it enters the knock-out stages next month.
Glen will face Kilrea, with Slaughtneil drawn to play intermediate champions Foreglen.
There is a repeat of last season's meeting of Swatragh and Banagher, while Killian Conlan's Newbridge will face his native Ballinderry coached by his brother Mickey C.
SFC Round 4 (5/6 September)
Slaughtneil v Foreglen
Glen v Kilrea
Swatragh v Banagher
Loup v Dungiven
Coleraine v Claudy
Magherafelt v Lavey
Newbridge v Ballinderry
Ballinascreen v Bellaghy
Quarter Finals – Open draw (avoiding repeat pairings if possible)
Semi Finals – Open Draw
Senior reserve FC Round 4 (5/6 September)
Swatragh v Foreglen
Magherafelt v Claudy
Loup v Coleraine
Slaughtneil v Banagher
Bellaghy v Kilrea
Lavey v Newbridge
Dungiven v Glen
Ballinderry v Ballinascreen
IFC Qualifiers (5/6 September)
Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn
Lissan v Glenullin
Ballymaguigan v Limavady
Glack v Doire Trasna
Greenlough, Castledawson, Faughanvale and Steelstown already qualified for the quarter-finals
Quarter Finals – Open draw (avoiding repeat pairings if possible)
Semi Finals – Open Draw
Intermediate Reserve Quarter-finals (5/6 September)
Limavady v Drumsurn
Greenlough v Glenullin
Faughanvale v Steelstown
Castledawson v Lissan
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.