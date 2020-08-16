Lavey Olympian sets a new World Record

Former Irish Olympic marathon runner Tommy Hughes smashed the over-60s world record for running a 15k race on Sunday.

Lavey man Hughes clocked a stunning 51 minutes 30 seconds in the Danny McDaid 15k event hosted by Letterkenny AC.

His time was three minutes and two seconds faster than the previous record set by Cees Stolwijk of the Netherlands in 2013.

Last October, Hughes and his son Eoin became the Guinness world record marathon holders for the fastest father and son, although it was not officially confirmed until May of this year).

Tommy ran the Frankfurt Marathon in 2:27.52 while Eoin set a personal best of 2:31.20.

Hughes, who hails from Maghera, won the Marrakech Marathon back in 1988 in 2:15.48 and was dubbed 'The Marrakech Express.'

He won the Dublin Marathon in 1991 in 2:14.46 and ran for Ireland in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where he finished 72nd in the marathon in 2:32.55.

In recent years, he has set numerous masters records. Indeed, last year, aged 59, he ran 2:30.15 in the Rotterdam marathon, the fastest marathon ever run by an Irishman over 55 and the world record for a 59-year-old.

“We have witnessed a unique event,” commented Letterkenny AC official Martin Gormley who was Master or Ceremonies at the Danny McDaid 15k event today.

“That was some running for an over-60 athlete and to knock over three minutes off a world record is absolutely fantastic."

Hughes was running in the colours of Strive Athletic Club.

More than 170 people took part in the event, which had a grid start and strict Covid-19 related regulations in place.

Hughes was fourth overall.

The race was won by Letterkenny AC club captain Eoghain McGinley in 48.47.

This was the 16th staging of the Danny McDaid 15k.

McDaid was a two time Irish Olympic athlete and four times national marathon champion.

The full results of the race are below:

Danny Mc Daid 15k 2020

Station House Hotel - Letterkenny

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime

1. 950 Mc Ginley, Eoghain M MO Letterkenny AC 48:47

2. 833 Brennan, Patrick M MO Finn Valley AC 50:58

3. 991 Scully, Gary M M40 Nenagh 51:14

4. 906 Hughes, Tommy M M60 Strive racing club 51:30

5. 843 Cirran, Conor M M40 Nbh 51:32

6. 970 Mc Paul, Mark M MO Finn Valley AC 52:29

7. 975 Murphy, Sean M M40 Trim ac 52:33

8. 826 Black, Michael M M40 52:38

9. 957 Mc Gonagle, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny AC 53:07

10. 856 Crawford, Gavin M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 53:35

11. 929 Mc Bride, Conor M MO 54:37

12. 865 Devenney, Martin M MO Letterkenny AC 54:51

13. 861 Cullen, Paul M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 56:17

14. 832 Brennan, Conor M MO Letterkenny AC 56:23

15. 892 Gibbons, Joe M MO Milford AC 56:29

16. 862 Curran, Kevin M MO Sportsworld ac 56:33

17. 916 Kerr, Michael M M40 Carmen ac 56:34

18. 880 Gallagher, Barry M M40 Finn Valley AC 56:42

19. 997 Toner, Ciara F FO Springwell running club 56:42

20. 946 Mc Gee, Kevin M M40 Letterkenny AC 56:49

21. 866 Diver, Noel M MO Rosses AC 57:01

22. 877 Ferry, Kevin M M40 Letterkenny AC 57:09

23. 911 Kelly, Karl M M40 Inishowen AC 57:44

24. 998 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses AC 57:46

25. 964 Mc Lucas, Martin M M50 Inishowen AC 58:07

26. 864 Daly, Luke M MO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 58:46

27. 901 Harvey, Mark M M40 Brc 59:37

28. 996 Tinney, Liam M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 59:53

29. 895 Grier, George M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:00:12

30. 947 Mc Gee, Malcolm M M40 Inishowen AC 1:00:16

31. 879 Friel, Cian M MO Individual 1:00:45

32. 211 Ward, Gavin M M40 Rosses AC 1:00:49

33. 828 Boyce, Harry M MO Milford AC 1:00:57

34. 831 Bradley, Liam F F50 Inishowen AC 1:01:09

35. 932 Mc Cartney, Declan M MO 1:01:34

36. 977 Ó Cuireáin, Dáire M MO 1:01:35

37. 891 Gallen, Eugene M M40 Finn Valley AC 1:01:39

38. 872 Doherty, Ryan M MO Inishowen AC 1:01:41

39. 983 Patterson, Paul M MO Tír Chonaill AC 1:02:09

40. 876 Evans, Donna F F50 Clones 1:02:10

41. 850 Coyle, Barry M M40 Milford AC 1:02:13

42. 969 Mc Nulty, David M M40 Finn Valley AC 1:02:38

43. 857 Crawford, Kieran M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:02:54

44. 959 Mc Hugh, Michael M M40 Milford AC 1:03:15

45. 285 Wiseman, Eimear F FO Letterkenny AC 1:03:15

46. 887 Gallagher, Michael M M50 Run for fun 1:03:23

47. 827 Boner, Denis M M40 Rosses AC 1:03:24

48. 900 Harkin, Michael M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:03:29

49. 836 Byrne, Kay F F50 Finn Valley AC 1:03:32

50. 962 Mc Laughlin, Adam M MO Foyle Valley AC 1:04:29

51. 988 Reid, Mark M M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:04:42

52. 992 Sheehy, Eoin M M40 Milford AC 1:04:51

53. 852 Coyle, Kevi M MO Ramelton 1:04:52

54. 902 Hegarty, Ciaran M MO Run for fun letterkenny 1:04:58

55. 851 Coyle, Joe M MO Ramelton 1:04:59

56. 955 Mc glynn, Aidan M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:05:05

57. 874 Duffy, Hugh M MO 1:05:15

58. 993 Shiels, Stephen M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:05:18

59. 945 Mc Geady, Seamus F FO Foyle Valley AC 1:05:18

60. 963 Mc Laughlin, Danny M M40 Milford AC 1:05:28

61. 830 Boyle, Terance M MO 1:05:52

62. 893 Gill, Declan M M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:06:49

63. 839 Campbell, Peter M M40 Jog lisburn 1:07:11

64. 984 Penrose, Michael M M50 Finn Valley AC 1:07:20

65. 927 Mackey, Barry M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:07:25

66. 910 Kearns, Gary M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:07:32

67. 944 Mc Fadden, Mark M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:07:37

68. 849 Collins, Michael M M50 Inishowen AC 1:07:41

69. 894 Gormley, Eimear F FO Letterkenny AC 1:08:00

70. 847 Coll, Hugh M M40 Milford AC 1:08:02

71. 859 Crossan, Gary M M40 Brothers pearse 1:08:02

72. 980 O Donnell, Paul M M40 Dunboyne ac 1:08:05

73. 943 Mc Fadden, John M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:08:11

74. 961 Mc Kinney, Owenie M M40 Inishowen AC 1:08:23

75. 907 Kardos, Peter M M40 1:09:13

76. 842 Cannon, Shaun M MO 1:09:22

77. 941 Mc Elchar, Jerome M M40 Pro fitness 1:09:29

78. 889 Gallagher, Paul M M40 Pro-fitness 1:09:34

79. 890 Gallagher, Peter M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:09:44

80. 863 Curran, Tony M M60 Falcarragh road runners 1:09:56

81. 883 Gallagher, Damien M MO Individual 1:09:49

82. 940 Mc Dowell, Derek M MO Kilcar 1:09:58

83. 905 Hughes, John M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:10:26

84. 968 Mc monagle, Paul M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:10:40

85. 897 Gusztos, Peter M M40 1:10:48

86. 935 Mc Colgan, Daithi M MO Inishowen AC 1:10:50

87. 979 O Donnell, Gareth M MO Kilcar 1:10:44

88. 868 Doherty, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:10:46

89. 922 Lee, Paul M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:11:06

90. 875 Enright, Naoise M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:11:16

91. 860 Cullen, Daniel M M40 Milford AC 1:11:30

92. 896 Griffin, John M M50 Fv fit4life 1:11:36

93. 888 Gallagher, Michael M M40 Finn Valley AC 1:12:10

94. 898 Hamilton, Peter M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:12:50

95. 973 Mullen, John a M M50 Letterkenny AC 1:13:03

96. 994 Spencer, Dean M M50 Run for fun letterkenny 1:13:40

97. 934 Mc Colgan, Aoibheann F FO Inishowen AC 1:14:03

98. 803 Ashmore, Christopher M M50 Run for fun letterkenny 1:14:23

99. 936 Mc Colgan, Roisin F F40 1:14:57

100. 825 Barber, Benny M M60 Foyle Valley AC 1:14:57

101. 966 Mc Menamin, Caroline F F40 Foyle Valley AC 1:14:57

102. 869 Doherty, Paddy M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:15:24

103. 978 O Donnell, Eugene M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:15:32

104. 987 Reid, Georgina F F40 Run for fun 1:16:37

105. 915 Kennedy, Rory M M60 Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:16:33

106. 956 Mc Glynn, Conor M MO Pro-fitness 1:16:58

107. 858 Crawford, Sinéad F F40 Inishowen AC 1:17:25

108. 972 Mullen, Gerard M M40 Letterkenny AC 1:17:25

109. 913 Kelly, Mo M M40 1:17:30

110. 999 Wade, Sabrina F F40 Foyle Valley AC 1:17:58

111. 938 Mc Crossan, Dermot M M50 1:18:11

112. 967 Mc Monagle, Noel M M60 City of Derry Spartans 1:18:15

113. 986 Price, Seamus M MO Glencar ac 1:18:44

114. 867 Doherty, Bridgeen F F40 Run for fun 1:18:35

115. 965 Mc Menamin, Andrea F FO Tír Chonaill AC 1:18:57

116. 281 Whelan, Darren M MO Tír Chonaill AC 1:19:52

117. 923 Leese, Janeen F FO Foyle Valley AC 1:20:07

118. 841 Cannon, Seamus M M60 1:20:23

119. 925 Lorinyenko, Sean M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 1:20:31

120. 919 Larkin, John M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 1:20:43

121. 882 Gallagher, Brian M M70 1:20:53

122. 840 Cannon, Daniel M MO 1:21:30

123. 917 Kerr, Sinead F F40 Carmen ac 1:21:55

124. 846 Colhoun, Colm M M50 Eglinton road runners 1:22:21

125. 1000 Walker, Paul M M50 Run for fun letterkenny 1:23:46

126. 835 Brophy, Ronan M M50 1:23:51

127. 951 Mc Ginley, Mark M M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:24:10

128. 995 Stilvern, Rachael F FO Letterkenny 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:24:29

129. 873 Donaghey, Gloria F F60 Finn Valley AC 1:24:55

130. 870 Doherty, Patsy M M60 Foyle Valley AC 1:24:54

131. 848 Collins, Breege F F50 Inishowen AC 1:25:23

132. 920 Lavery, Nicholas M M40 Jog lisburn 1:27:49

133. 971 Meehan, Kate F F50 Foyle Valley AC 1:29:35

134. 853 Coyle, Margaret F F40 Run for fun 1:34:10

135. 976 Neely, Edel F F40 Fv fit4life 1:38:28