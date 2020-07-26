Suncroft Recovery — a nationwide 24 hour service

A new business has been opened as a result of the lockdown. Suncroft Recovery 24-hour nationwide service.

Set up by Suncroft man, Graham Bailey, Suncroft Recovery 24 hour Nationwide Servic is a one stop shop for all recovery needs.

Inspired to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Gerry, who passed away at the age of 79, two years ago, Graham has always, like his grandfather, been interested in machinery.

He said: “I grew up around trucks. I really enjoy what I do, it is what I wanted to do since I was small.”

During the lockdown, Graham began getting a lot of calls in relation to people finding themselves with broken-down cars.

He said: “Collecting cars kept me busy. It was helping out. I was not even charging for it, just helping people out and then I said I would start a business.”

The 24-hour service at Suncroft Recovery is based outside Suncroft village, and caters for County Kildare and nationwide.

The service moves cars, vans, jeeps, tractors, up to 10 tonne diggers, dumpers and end of life vehicles,

It will also move mobile homes up to 30ft long and building materials, including concrete blocks, slabs and tiles.

A small truck can carry up to three tonnes and a large truck can carry up to 12 tonnes.

There is also a 6.5tonne truck and an 18 tonne truck.

There is also a free collection service for scraps which can be brought to the scrapyard, free of charge,and an end of life vehicle certificate is provided.

Graham said: “I offer the best rates around for 24 hour recovery. It is not just about jeeps, cars and tractors, there are dumpers and diggers. I can move them from place to place for a fee.”

So call Suncroft Recovery 24 hour Nationwide Service, for a one stop, excellent deal, that will assist you, in any recovery issue, none too big or too small.

Just contact Suncroft Recovery 24 hour Nationwide on 087 7147900.