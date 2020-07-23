CORONAVIRUS: Change in ruling opens the doors for sporting fans

Sporting fans look set to return to watching action from tomorrow (Friday) following an announcement from by the Stormont Executive on Thursday afternoon.

The decision is among changes to Covid-19 rules and restrictions allowing swimming pools, spas and community centres in Northern Ireland to open their doors from Friday.

It comes in perfect time for local GAA fans, as Derry club championships are set to commence this weekend, with four games in the senior hurling championship.

"Spectators at outdoor sporting events where access & social distancing can be controlled," tweeted Michelle O'Neill.