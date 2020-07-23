Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS: Change in ruling opens the doors for sporting fans

Spectators permitted at venues where 'access and social distancing' can be controlled

CORONAVIRUS: Change in ruling opens the doors for sporting fans

Sporting grounds could all be open to spectators this weekend

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Sporting fans look set to return to watching action from tomorrow (Friday) following an announcement from by the Stormont Executive on Thursday afternoon.

The decision is among changes to Covid-19 rules and restrictions allowing swimming pools, spas and community centres in Northern Ireland to open their doors from Friday.

It comes in perfect time for local GAA fans, as Derry club championships are set to commence this weekend, with four games in the senior hurling championship.

"Spectators at outdoor sporting events where access & social distancing can be controlled," tweeted Michelle O'Neill.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie