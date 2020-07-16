OBITUARY: Margaret Finnegan was described as a lady by all who met her

Margaret Finnegan (nee McElhill) of Fr Murray Park Dundalk, passed away at home after a long illness on the 11th of June 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and children.

A daughter of the late Packie and Margaret, Margaret was an only child who grew up in Meenadoan, Co Tyrone where she attended Montiagh school. She always fondly reminisced about her childhood with her Gormley cousins, who were in fact much more like siblings.

The McElhills moved to Omagh town in the early 60’s in order for Margaret to have access to a secondary school education which she pursued in St Brigids.

Margaret went on to study nursing and worked in Purdysburn hospital in Belfast.

Later when her own father became ill she worked in Dungannon and Omagh hospitals in order to be closer to home.

Not restricting herself to socialising in Omagh, she and her friends would travel around the North and even a little further for nights out.

On one of these occasions she met her future husband Ignatius in the Fairways hotel, Dundalk.

They married in Enniskillen and had six children, Shane, Mary (who died at birth), Barry, Mairead, Grainne and Colm.

While she ended her nursing career in order to have a family, this did not stop her from continuing her education.

She completed many courses including The Enneagram which she studied in All Hallows in Dublin and proceeded to become an instructor herself.

Further courses included anatomy and physiology, creative writing, language and computers. Alongside all her studies Margaret worked in St Patrick’s Parochial house for over 10 years.

A Eucharistic minister for over 30 years, she continued to administer the eucharist to the sick until her own illness prevented her from doing so.

She was a keen baker and you would rarely enter the house without being greeted by the smell of freshly baked goods, which worked out great for all her friends whom she welcomed with open arms into the house.

She loved gardening and was an avid reader, always with numerous books on the go.

Once their children had grown, Margaret and Ignatius were able to pursue some holidays abroad with good friends and later with their daughters, who enabled her to still travel as her illness progressed.

In 2014 Margaret was diagnosed with Cortico-basal degeneration, a rare degenerative disease which she fought relentlessly and bore with great dignity until the end.

She never lost her sense of humour and was often teased by her children as being the “The pretty little girl from Omagh in the County of Tyrone” as the well known song goes.

She was lovingly cared for at home throughout her illness by her husband Ignatius, who was as so many people mentioned her soulmate and by her daughters Mairead and Grainne.

Through her grandchildren Jack, Ailaina, Peter, Isla and Charlie, she found newfound happiness which also sustained her during her illness.

She had a vast circle of good friends who she had so much time for and some of her closest were actually also her neighbours.

Described as a lady by all who met her.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband Ignatius, her children, adored grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral mass was celebrated in St Nicholas church, Dundalk by her great friend Fr Michael Murtagh, with burial afterwards in Dowdallshill.

Month’s mind mass will be celebrated in St Nicholas Church on the 19th of July 2020 at 12 noon.