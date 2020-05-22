Contact
JOBS: Experienced timber cutter required in the Laois-Offaly area
A person is required for an ESB timber cutting job in the Laois-Offaly area.
The candidate must have experience and an up-to-date UA1 Cert, as well as a safe pass, manual handling and chainsaw certs
If you are interested in this job, contact 0874124071.
