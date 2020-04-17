CORONAVIRUS LATEST: A further 18 more deaths in Northern Ireland - overall death toll now stands at 176

A further 18 people in Northern Ireland have died of Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.

This is the biggest daily increase for the second day in a row since the pandemic started.

This brings the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 176.

A total of 15,025 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date, says the Public Health Agency.

Of these, 2,338 have been confirmed as having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.