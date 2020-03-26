Theft of cable from site at Threecastles

Contact
An Eircom worker reported the theft
Gardaí are investigating the theft of 180 metres of aerial cable from a site in the TEircom worker reported the theft of 180 metres aerial cable from a site in the Threecastles area.
Aerial cable was taken from yard. Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Threecastles area between March 13 and 18 to contact them.
Transport was required to move this cable and gardaí are asking the public to contact them if they are approached by anyone selling this kind of cable.
Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.
