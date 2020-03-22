A second person in Northern Ireland has died as a result of the coronavirus

A second person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in a hospital in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said the patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My deepest condolences go to the friends and family of this patient.

"This heart-breaking news on Mother’s Day should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community.

“It is essential that we that we all follow the public health advice on keeping a safe distance, washing our hands and staying at home.

"We all must ensure we reduce our social interactions, we must not make unnecessary visits or take unnecessary journeys.

“We have received concerning reports of a minority of people who are flouting our social distancing advice.

"These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk.

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life. We all need to unite to fight against it.”

As of 2pm today, testing has resulted in 20 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 128.