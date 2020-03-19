Contact
All driving tests in Northern Ireland are to be suspended for three months due to the coronavirus crisis.
Department of Infrastructure Minister, Nicola Mallon, said the tests will all be suspended from 5pm today.
"I have taken this decision based on social distancing advice to protect staff & the public," she said.
"Staff will continue to be paid, customers refunded and exceptional arrangements will be made for emergency and essential services.
"The DVA will be publishing advice and guidance today.
"These are unprecedented times but we will get through it together."
