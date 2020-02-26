Motorists urged to take care as the Met Office says a snow and ice warning remains in place across Northern Ireland this morning

Contact
The Met Office says that a weather warning remains in place across Northern Ireland this morning.
Forecasters say that the warning about snow and ice remains in place until 10am.
There could also be rain, hail and sleet.
Motorists are urged to drive with care.
For more advice, click here - http://bit.ly/2T0KDu3
