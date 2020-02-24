Number of schools in County Derry forced to close because of overnight snow

Contact
The snowy conditions in Maghera this morning. Photo by Patricia McMaster
The following schools in County Derry are closed today because of the overnight snow:
Sperrin Integrated College, 39 Pound Road, Magherafelt
St Trea's Primary School, 225 Shore Road, Ballyronan, Magherafelt
St Columba's Primary School Straw, 84 Sixtowns Road, Draperstown
Kilronan Special School, 46 Kilronan Road, Magherafelt
Tobermore Primary School, 6 Maghera Road, Magherafelt
Magherafelt Primary School, 32 Castledawson Road, Magherafelt
St Mary's Primary School, 24 Magherafelt Road, Draperstown
Ballyhackett Primary School, 50 Altikeeragh Road, Coleraine
