REMINDER: Night to remember all those lost to suicide

A special night to remember all those lost to suicide will take place this evening (Wednesday) in Draperstown.

The Night of Remembrance will run in the Church of the Holy Rosary between 7:30pm and 8.30pm.

The event is a chance to come together as a community to offer strength, courage and hope to all who need it.

It will be led by Bishop Mc Keown and Fr Madden and everyone is encouraged to go along.