STORM DENIS UPDATE: Speed limit reduced on Derry's Foyle Bridge as motorists urged to drive with care

Contact
The force of Storm Denis is already being felt in the north west.
Due to increasing wind speeds brought by the storm, the Foyle Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles and the speed limit has been reduced to 30mph.
Motorists are being urged to take care as wind and rain will likely bring challenging driving conditions throughout the weekend.
