Police issue an urgent appeal as concerns grow for the welfare of a missing teenager

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing a missing teenager.

The PSNI say they are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of Eamon McNulty-Friel who is 14 years old.

He is described as slim build, 5ft 5", blue eyes and brown hair wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hoodie and a grey coat.

Eamon is missing from his Strabane address.

Any sightings or information call 101 quoting CC191 15.2.20.