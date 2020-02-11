Eden Project gives its name to an ambitious initiative which will create 'the world's most fantastic playground' in Derry

The world-famous Eden Project today announced that it has given its name to ambitious proposals to transform a large area of land in Derry.

The project, which aims to re-develop a huge swathe of land around the Boom Hall estate in Culmore, was previously known as Foyle River Gardens.

However, it was revealed today that it is now being renamed the Eden Project Foyle.

Representatives from the Eden Project, which transformed an old clay pit in Cornwall into one of the UK's most popular tourist attractions, were in Derry today to give their backing to the local project.

The project intends to transform the site extending from the Foyle Bridge towards Culmore Point and plans for the land include walled gardens, tree-top and floating walkways, a water activity centre and play areas.

When completed, it was claimed today that the land will be home to 'the world's most fantastic playground'.

The 100-hectare site includes 2.5km of the River Foyle's bank.

It is estimated that the project will cost £67m and the plans are for it to open in summer 2023.

The team say that if the necessary funding can be secured, construction work can begin within the next 18 months.

When completed, it has been claimed that the project will create 170 jobs and inject £62m in to the local economy every year.

Sir Tim Smit, the co-founder of the Eden Project, was in Derry today for the announcement.

He said: "We are hugely excited to be working with the Foyle River Gardens in the creation of Eden Project Foyle and believe completely in its transformative capacity to draw visitors to the north west and become a global must-see destination.

"Having our project named by the Irish and UK governments in their New Decade, New Approach document is a huge vote of confidence for the team and we are looking forward to working with our partners in Derry and Donegal to bring this project forward."

Eamonn Deane, chair of the Foyle River Gardens charity, said: "Eden Project Foyle brings together a network of local partners and supporters from local universities, businesses, statutory and social organisations to address issues which affect each of us.

"The relationship with the Eden Project has been built up over the last three years and we are delighted to be able to move this project forward together."