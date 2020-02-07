Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Brother of a man killed on Bloody Sunday has written to a judge asking for the trial of a soldier accused of his murder to be held in Derry

Date and venue for the trial to be set later this month

Bloody-Sunday5

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A decision will be made on February 24 as to where the only soldier charged in connection with Bloody Sunday in Derry will face his committal hearing.

The case against Soldier F who is charged with two murders on January 30, 1972, was mentioned at Derry Magistrates Court today.

A spokesperson for the prosecution service said the barrister handling the case was unavailable and asked for an adjournment.

Granting the adjournment until February 24, District Judge Barney McElholm said he had received a letter from Liam Wray, whose brother was killed on Bloody Sunday, on behalf of his family and other families.

It is understood the letter asked for the soldier's trial to be held in Derry.

He said that letter was 'being given very serious consideration' and added that while 'no firm decision' had been made yet as to venue and timing that would be done by February 24.

The judge said that there was a suggested date but that may have to be changed.

Judge McElholm said that account must be taken of everyone's rights but there were also 'practical considerations'.

He added: "There are practical considerations as to venue and time among them the fact all the main players defendant and families are getting no younger."

Stating that on the 24th the intention is to set a venue and date, he went on to say all issues had to be taken into account.

He concluded: "As Mr Wray said in his letter justice must not only be done but seen to be done."

The case was adjourned until February 24.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie