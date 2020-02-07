Brother of a man killed on Bloody Sunday has written to a judge asking for the trial of a soldier accused of his murder to be held in Derry

Contact
A decision will be made on February 24 as to where the only soldier charged in connection with Bloody Sunday in Derry will face his committal hearing.
The case against Soldier F who is charged with two murders on January 30, 1972, was mentioned at Derry Magistrates Court today.
A spokesperson for the prosecution service said the barrister handling the case was unavailable and asked for an adjournment.
Granting the adjournment until February 24, District Judge Barney McElholm said he had received a letter from Liam Wray, whose brother was killed on Bloody Sunday, on behalf of his family and other families.
It is understood the letter asked for the soldier's trial to be held in Derry.
He said that letter was 'being given very serious consideration' and added that while 'no firm decision' had been made yet as to venue and timing that would be done by February 24.
The judge said that there was a suggested date but that may have to be changed.
Judge McElholm said that account must be taken of everyone's rights but there were also 'practical considerations'.
He added: "There are practical considerations as to venue and time among them the fact all the main players defendant and families are getting no younger."
Stating that on the 24th the intention is to set a venue and date, he went on to say all issues had to be taken into account.
He concluded: "As Mr Wray said in his letter justice must not only be done but seen to be done."
The case was adjourned until February 24.
