Motorists are being warned to plan their journeys as the Foyle Bridge in Derry will be closed for two hours tomorrow morning.

The road from Caw roundabout to Culmore roundabout will be closed to traffic from 5am to 7am.

This is to facilitate for sweeping of the carriageways and footpaths on the bridge.

Diversions will be in operation and traffic delays are expected.

As a result, anyone who would have been using the bridge during these times are being urged to factor in extra time for their journeys.