Council to host seminars on protection and maintenance of historic buildings

Prehen House is one of Derry's oldest buildings
Derry City and Strabane District Council is to host two seminars later this month, one focusing on the importance of regular maintenance of historic buildings and the other on how climate change will impact heritage sensitive environments.
The first day-long seminar with take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, 24 February in Derry’s Guildhall and will be entitled ‘Maintenance Matters.’
Among the speakers taking part will be Chris McCollum, a building conservation surveyor with Building Conservation Surveyors Ltd; Bronagh Lynch, conservation architect with Consarc; Vanessa Glindmeier from Adapt Northern Heritage and Caroline Maguire, architect with the Heritage Advice and Regulation Branch of the DfC Historic Environment Division.
Maura Fitzpatrick, Derry City and Strabane District Council heritage officer, said the seminar would be of particular interest to architects, engineers, conservation and planning officials, building owners, building contractors, historical societies, students, or anyone with a keen interest in preserving our historic buildings.
“The seminar allows us to promote regular maintenance of buildings to avoid more serious defects occurring in the future,” said Maura. “The deterioration of many properties is often not the result of neglect, but a lack of understanding, and we hope this event will allow us to educate and inform property owners of the importance of early intervention and how it can prevent costly defects at a later stage.”
The following day, Tuesday, 25 February, the second day-long seminar will focus on climate change within the context of historic environments.
This event will be led by Adapt Northern Heritage, who will deliver a focussed seminar entitled ‘Climate Change Adaptation of Derry’s Historic Places’ in the Guildhall from 9.00am until 5.00pm.
