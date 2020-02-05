Funeral of a Derry man killed in a road accident in Donegal earlier this week will take place in the city tomorrow

The funeral of a Derry man killed in a road accident earlier this week will take place in the city tomorrow.

John Patton died in the early hours of Monday morning in a single vehicle collision at Quigley’s Point on the main Derry to Moville road.

Mr Patton was 34 years-old.

He will be buried in Derry's City Cemetery tomorrow morning following a funeral service at Long Tower church at 10am.

Meanwhile, gardai want to hear from anyone who may have information about the tragedy.

They particularly want to hear from any road users with camera footage who were travelling along the Muff-Moville road between 3am and 4.30am on Monday morning.

They are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.