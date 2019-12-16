Tour de Munster with cycling legend Sean Kelly raises vital funds for Tipperary Down Syndrome branches

Tour de Munster has enjoyed another incredibly successful year with the 2019 charity cycle raising a phenomenal €316,254.86 for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) and individual beneficiaries.

Since the tour began in 2001, over €3.1 million has been raised for charity with over €2.6 million raised for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The amount raised was announced and presented at the annual celebratory event, hosted in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs on Saturday, November 30.

The event was attended by cyclists, their families and DSI branch members, who came together to celebrate the wonderful achievements of participants and supporters and to recognise the positive impact the funds raised will have on those who avail of DSI services and supports.

2019 marks the 10th year that Down Syndrome Ireland has been the main beneficiary of the popular charity cycle, where participants also have the option of choosing their own beneficiary for whom they will raise funds and awareness.

Over 120 cyclists including cycling legend Seán Kelly took part in this year’s tour which travelled through the six counties of Munster, beginning at Cork City Hall on Thursday, August 8 and finished on Cork’s infamous St Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, August 11.

Participants endured an impressive 600km cycle as they journeyed an average of 150 km per day through the beautiful towns and villages of Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry.

Paul Sheridan, founder of the Tour de Munster said - “We have enjoyed an incredible 19 years, raising vital funds and awareness for some fantastic charities along the way. This year’s tour was extra special as we celebrated our ten year partnership with Down Syndrome Ireland Munster branches as the main beneficiary.

“I never imagined in 2001 that we would be here today, having raised over €3 million. The hard work and dedication from so many people and their communities has been truly amazing and none of this would be possible without their support.

“We are very grateful to the many companies and the public who have supported the Tour over the past 19 years, in particular this year’s main sponsors, ublox and UPS.”

The funds raised for the Munster branches of DSI will be shared among their six branches to fund services for people with Down Syndrome.