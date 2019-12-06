A familiar location for Slaughtneil's clash with Ballyhale

Slaughtneil will have familiar surroundings for their All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Ballyhale.

The Emmet's will face the Kilkenny and Leinster champions at Newry's Páirc Esler next month.

Croke Park released the fixtures for the senior semi-finals on Friday afternoon.

Coleraine will have to wait until next week to find out the details of their All-Ireland junior semi-final with Kilkenny's Conahy Shamrocks.

Saturday, January 4

All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Finals

Ennis: Corofin v Nemo Rangers (1.30)

Breffni Park/Parnell Park: Kilcoo v Ballyboden St Enda's / Eire Og (3.30)

Sunday, January 5

All-Ireland Club SHC Semi-Finals

Páirc Esler, Newry: Ballyhale v Slaughtnell (2.00)

Limerick: St. Thomas v Borris-Ileigh (4.00)