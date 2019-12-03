Odds are slashed for our Nadine to be named Queen of the Jungle

Contact
Nadine Coyle is one of this year's stars of the jungle .
Nadine Coyle's successful Bushtucker trial and famous shower scenes in a white bikini have seen her odds to win I'm a Celebrity slashed from 25/1 to 9/1.
When Coronation star Andrew Whyment entered the jungle, he quickly became favourite, but he is now beginning to drift for the first time with his price eased to 5/4 from Even money. Roman Kemp has been trimmed again into 7/5 from 13/8 and is the main celebrity gaining on the Cobbles actor Andrew.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Nadine Coyle is the biggest mover in the race to become the winner of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! The Girls Aloud singer is now 9/1 from 25/1 following her brave effort in Monday night’s Bushtucker trial that saw her earn 10 stars. Andrew Whyment is still the favourite but has drifted out to 5/4 from Even money with Roman Kemp creeping closer at 7/5 from 13/8.”
