Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Dungiven replace Michael O'Kane and appoint a new manager for next season

Another Tyrone All-Ireland winner joins the Derry club scene

Dungiven replace Michael O'Kane and appoint a new manager for nest season

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Three time All-Ireland winner Stephen O'Neill has been confirmed as the new manager of Dungiven.

He replaces Michael O'Kane, who was appointed at the start of the 2019 season.

O'Neill joins former team-mates Gavin Devlin (Slaughtneil) and Enda McGinley (Swatragh) on the Derry club circuit.  

The former All-Star and Footballer of the Year spent two seasons in Mickey Harte's management team as Tyrone seniors' forward coach, before opting out.  Harte replaced him with Madden, who was also, ironically, a former Dungiven manager.

Dungiven were relegated under manager Michael O'Kane this season and suffered a heavy defeat to Ballinderry in the first round of the championship but O'Kane then oversaw the club's recent U21 championship success before being replaced by O'Neill.

The Clann na nGael man will have some insight into the workings of the Derry club scene with his brother, Gary, having two had different stints in charge of Craigbane.

Another ex-Tyrone forward, Adrian Cush, will stay at the helm of county champions Magherafelt for a third season, retaining  the same management team, which includes Paul Quinn and James Slater.

Jude Donnelly steered Glen to last year's county final and has committed for another year. There was initial uncertainty over Kilcoo man Paddy Murray's future but the club have confirmed that Murray remains and Donnelly's management team will be as it was last season.

Slaughtneil ended weeks of speculation by appointing five time championship winning forward Paul Bradley as their new manager. His management team includes current Tyrone selector Gavin 'Horse' Devlin and Padríg 'Togger' Kelly.

Paddy Bradley stepped down as Newbridge manager after three seasons and he will take over at Loup. St Mary's Magherafelt's MacRory Cup winning boss and former Antrim player Kevin Brady is part of his management ticket.

Lavey moved to replace John Brennan and Seamus Downey by promoting current minor manager Michael Hassan to the hotseat. He will be assisted by Brian Scullion and Mervin McMullan. Staying from the last regime is Mark Hetherington who will share the training duties with Seamus Scullion. Gary Cushanahan will take care of the strength and conditioning.

In the intermediate ranks, Castledawson have appointed former Fermanagh minor boss Niall Jackman as their new manager. The Maguiresbridge man managed his native club and Moneyglass, where he now resides.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie