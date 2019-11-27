Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 27th November 2019

GRIFFITHS, Micky (Michael) - 25th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Deeply regretted and missed by Brige, beloved son of the late Tommy and Lizzy, loving brother to Tommy, Alice, Danny and Jim, devoted companion of his much loved Bing. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Micky's remains are reposing at his late home, 26 Mountjoy Street. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Thursday 28th November) at 9:20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longt Tower. Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery.