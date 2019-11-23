Derry Death Notices - Saturday 23rd November 2019

FIELDING, Elizabeth (Lily), nee Thompson - 22nd November 2019 (peacefully) in her 89th year at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family), formerly of 10 Millbrook Park, Altnagelvin dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother of Judith, Mark and the late Peter, loving mother-in-law of Phyllis, adored granny of Jonathan, Andrew and Aaron, devoted nana of Peter, great-granny of Noah, Jack, Harvey, Freddie, Tommy and Evie, dearest sister of Ria and John. Funeral leaving her late home 17, Somme Park, Altnagelvin on tomorrow (Sunday 24th November) at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St. Columb’s Cathedral at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Killaloo Parish Church burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Columb’s Cathedral (Fabric Fund), c/o Very Rev. Dean Stewart, “ The Deanery,“ Bishop Street, BT48 6PP. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.



McCALLION, Daniel - 27th October 2019 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved partner of Susan, dear Son of the late William and Grace,d ear brother of the late Bernard. Funeral from his home, 9 Elmgrove, on Wednesday 30th October at 9:00am to St. Brigids, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 9:30am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



McCLENAGHAN, Annie (late of Creggmount Fold, Claudy ) - 21st November 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret and loving sister of Christina , the late Mary , Bernadette , Sadie , Rosie , Ellen , Cassie , Maggie , Tommy , Jammie and Lizzie. RIP. Funeral leaving her niece Marie Logue’s residence 35, Ballyhanedin Road , Claudy on Monday 25th November at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews , and the wide family circle.

St. Pio, pray for her.



McDAID, John - 22nd November, 2019 (peacefully) at home, dearly loved husband of Teresa (Tessie), loving father of Breige Burns, Marie Bradley and Johnny McDaid, dear father-in-law of Eddie Burns, Tony Bradley and Siobhan McDaid, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, son of the late Francis and Bridget McDaid, dear brother of Mickey, Bridie O'Hagan and Patsy, and the late Annie Young, Mary O'Hagan, Francis and Patsy, RIP. Funeral from his family home, 83 Moneyneena Road, Draperstown 11.30am tomorrow (Sunday 24th November) for Requiem Mass

at 12.00 noon in St. Eugene's Church, Moneyneena . Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Scared Heart of Jesusm have mercy on his soul.



McGINLEY, Danny - 21st November 2019, beloved husband of Joanne, loving father of Adelle, Siobhan, Danny, Christopher, Chloe, Orin, Aimee, Caidan and Sophie, dear brother of Lorna, Frances, Matthew, David, Siobhan, Kevin, Cordelia and the late Joan and a much loved grandfather. Funeral from his home, 140 Mount Eden, Limavady tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.