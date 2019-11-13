Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 13th November 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
HAMPSEY, Ellen, née McNaught (Corrody)) - 13th November 2019, beloved wife of the late Gerry (formerly of Lisnavar Court), loving mother of Patrick, mother-in-law of Helen and much loved grandmother of Kathleen, Mary, Michael and Elaine. Ellen’s wake will take place in Daleview House Care Home, Dungiven Road tomorrow (Thursday) from 2.00pm to 8.00pm. All welcome. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
O'NEILL, Brian (64 Altinure Road, Park, Co. Derry) - 13th November 2019, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Annie, and father of the late Anne Marie (RIP), Helen, Seamus, Josephine, Dolores, Martina, Michael and Brian. Brother of Maureen, Olive, Jim and the late Michael and Eileen (RIP). Funeral from his home on Saturday, 16th November 2019, at 10.20am to St. Mary's Church, Altinure for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the family circle.
