Derry drug dealer shot six days after court appearance

A self-confessed Derry drugs dealer was shot in the living room of his home in the Waterside area of the city just six days after he had pleaded guilty to five drugs offences in at the local Crown Court, it has been revealed.

Appearing in court again today, Emmet Smith, 25, from Mimosa Court, pleaded guilty on September 24 to being concerned in supplying cocaine and cannabis and to possessing the drugs together with the drug diazepam.He admitted committing the offences between September 1, 2016 and February 23 of this year when quantities of the three drugs were found when police officers searched a house at Lower Nassau Street.

His defence barrister, Stephen Chapman, told Judge Philip Babington that on September 30, six days after Smith's arraignment on the drugs charges, the defendant, a father of two, was shot in the living room of his Mimosa Court home when "three individuals knocked on the door, pushed him into the living room and shot him in the living room".

Mr. Chapman said "the shooting was linked to his drugs dealing" and as a result of the shooting the defendant had ongoing mobility issues.

A prosecution barrister said that the defendant became of interest to the police when text messages and Facebook messages from him were found on devices of other individuals who had been arrested for drugs offences.

The prosecutor said as a result of those text and Facebook messages, the police searched the defendant's Lower Nassau Street address on February 23 of this year. Smith was in the house with a woman and two children and inside the police found one gram of cocaine, five grams of cannabis and four diazepam tablets. The police also recovered inside the house a dealer's list.

The barrister said when arrested Smith made full admissions.

"He stated he had been involved in the supply of cannabis since September 2016 and the supply of cocaine since December 2017. He stated he didn't keep drugs to sell in the house, he kept them in a nearby field. He said he was about £2,000 in debt ad he would seem to be a drug user attempting to finance his habit through dealing in drugs", the barrister said

Judge Babington said the defendant faced two major problems in relation to sentencing. He said Smith had been assessed as highly likely to reoffend and his offending in this case took place over a prolonged period of time.

Judge Babington said he would sentence Smith next Monday and he remanded him in continuing custody until then.