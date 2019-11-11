Derry Death Notices - Monday 11th November 2019

Contact
GILLESPIE, Edmund - 11th November 2019 (peacefully) at home, 105 Knockwellan Park. beloved husband of the late Ann and loving father of Marty, Edmund, Sinead, Donal and Cathal. A dear father-in-law and devoted grandfather of Kristofer, Pietur, Sara, Clara, Shane, Cailin, Molly, Nancy and Eliza. RIP.R. Funeral leaving his home at 9:30am on Wednesday 13th November for 10:00 am Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery.Family flowers only, donations if desired to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.
