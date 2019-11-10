Derry Death Notices - Sunday 10th November 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
JOHNSTONE, Mary Kathleen (née McLaughlin) - 9th November 2019, beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Isabel, Margaret, David and the late Allison and a dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 23 Donal Casey Court, on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
McKEEFRY, PJ (Swatragh) - 9th November 2019 (peacefully) at hospital (RIP), husband of Eileen and devoted father of Niall. His remains will be removed from his late residence, 5 Main St. Swatragh, on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to St John The Baptist Church, Granaghan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, brothers Mickey, John, Fr. Brendan, Peter, sisters Gertie (Ward) and Mary (Kneeland). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes UK, c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons 45 -47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL. PJ's wake will commence from 2.00pm on tomorrow (Monday) afternoon.
