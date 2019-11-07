Probe into ‘deliberate fire’ inside Altnagelvin Hospital

A “deliberate fire” lit in toilets at Altnagelvin Hospital is currently under investigation by the police, the Derry News has learned.

It has emerged that an individual made his/her way to level 10 in the Derry hospital last week where tissue paper was used to start a fire.

The Derry News understands that CCTV was not working on the 10th floor and employees on a different level had to act quickly to extinguish it.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust stated: “A minor fire incident occurred on Level 10 of Altnagelvin Hospital in the early hours of Thursday 31 November 2019.

“The incident was dealt with very quickly by the nominated fire officer and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended as per protocol.

“No patients or staff were affected by this minor incident and there was no impact on services.”

However, when asked whether CCTV was operational, if the arsonist was reported to the PSNI and if this incident would trigger a review of safety protocols, the Trust did not provide a response.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed that a “deliberate fire” was started at Altnagelvin Hospital at 3.52am on October 31.

Tissue paper was said to have been ignited in toilets on level 10 but the NIFRS could not indicate whether CCTV was working at the time.

In addition, the PSNI stated that it received a report of rubbish being set on fire in a bin at Altnagelvin Hospital around 4.10am on Thursday 31st October.

Police could not confirm if CCTV was operational, saying it is a matter for the Trust. The PSNI also didn't say whether it is treating the incident as arson or if anyone is being actively pursued. A spokesperson added, "enquiries are ongoing".

Level 10 in the hospital is said to be used as office space only.