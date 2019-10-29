Two months to go to Christmas Party season - but City Hotel Derry has got you sorted!

The countdown is now on with just over two months to go to the Christmas Party season and where better to plan your festive celebrations than the 4* City Hotel Derry!

Renowned for its fabulously festive programme of events, the City Hotel will ensure that you celebrate the Christmas season in style.

Overlooking the magical Peace Bridge it is the ideal venue whether it’s an office Christmas party, seasonal fine dining or a family festive lunch, the City Hotel can provide the perfect setting!.

This year at the hotel there is a selection of festive nights to choose from including a fabulous 70s themed evening with Boogie Night Fever, retro pop and Hollywood golden age harmony trio; the Swingtime Starlets and our popular Mindbenders & Cabaret party nights you are spoilt for choice.

Perfect for celebrations with family, friends and work colleagues our party nights commence at 7.30pm in the plush surroundings of the Corinthian Ballroom with a 4 course banquet, cabaret act and music to dance the night away with the City Hotel resident Christmas band, the fabulous Mindbenders.

With exceptional accommodation offers for each of the party nights, it makes sense to forget the taxi home and treat yourself to an overnight stay in 4* comfort.

Wake up to a delicious cooked breakfast and enjoy a leisurely morning in their health and fitness club.

Book now with their Christmas team.

Tel 02871365800 or email: events@cityhotelderry.com